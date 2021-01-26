Pensioner dies in hospital days after being hit by a car in Nairn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 91-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle last week.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black Mazda and a red Honda at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn on Thursday.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he later died.

Police Sergeant Alasdair MacKay of the road policing unit said: “The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment for serious injuries and has now passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us through 101, quoting reference number 2265 of Thursday January 21 2021.”