Peffery Way to be extended thanks to new funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Peffery Way will be extended by a further 400 yards thanks to new funding of £20,000.

The funding comes from the FCC Communities Foundation and will be used to cover the cost of improving the original Victorian railway drainage of the old disused railway bed; construction of a new path with all ability gradients and surface; and new fencing.

The communities of Strathpeffer, Balirninich, Fodderty and Dingwall all benefit from the Peffery Way.

Ron McAulay, chair of the Peffery Way Association welcomed the award.

He said: “This funding will allow us to complete a further 400 yards of all ability path and will result in just over 60% of the total route being completed.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to this new section of path taking shape in spring.

“In these challenging times, having access to open countryside for recreation and exercise is more important than ever to us all.”

FCC Communities Foundation awards grants for community projects through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Grant manager Cheryl Raynor said, “We are delighted to be able to support the Peffery Way Association in creating better access and recreational opportunities for the community.

“Another section of path completed will bring this fantastic project closer to realisation.”

It’s hoped the new section of path will be ready to use by late spring this year.

In 2017, full planning permission was granted for the entire route of the Peffery Way which largely follows the line of the old railway between Strathpeffer and Fodderty , then runs parallel to the operational railway between Fodderty and Dingwall.