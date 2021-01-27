Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Coastguard and lifeboat crews called out to late-night rescue mission in the Highlands

by Stuart Findlay
January 27, 2021, 7:08 am Updated: January 27, 2021, 8:01 am
Coastguard and lifeboat teams were involved in the search.
Rescue teams from across the north of Scotland were called out to help a missing person search.

The alarm was raised in Nairn around 9pm yesterday.

Lifeboats from Inverness and Invergordon joined coastguard crews from Burghead and Nairn and police to scour the area off the coast of the Highland town.

The missing man was located close to midnight.

The beach at Nairn

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to assist with a search for a missing male.

“They were located around midnight and placed into the care of the police.”

A police spokesman added: “We received a report raising concern for a man in the Nairn area shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

“The man was traced safe and well shortly after 11.30pm.”

