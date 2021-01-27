Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rescue teams from across the north of Scotland were called out to help a missing person search.

The alarm was raised in Nairn around 9pm yesterday.

Lifeboats from Inverness and Invergordon joined coastguard crews from Burghead and Nairn and police to scour the area off the coast of the Highland town.

The missing man was located close to midnight.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to assist with a search for a missing male.

“They were located around midnight and placed into the care of the police.”

A police spokesman added: “We received a report raising concern for a man in the Nairn area shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

“The man was traced safe and well shortly after 11.30pm.”