Police name pensioner, 91, who was killed after being hit by a car in Nairn

The pensioner who died after being hit by a car in Nairn has been named by police as James Alexander.

He was involved in a crash with two vehicles at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street last Thursday.

The 91-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital but later died.

He was walking in Nairn when the incident, which involved a black Mazda and a red Honda, occurred at about 4.50pm.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and appealed to the public for information.

You can call 101, quoting incident 2265 of 21 January 2021 if you can help with inquiries.