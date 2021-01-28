Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daredevil Danny MacAskill has returned to his native Skye for his latest jaw-dropping performance.

More than six years on from his infamous two-wheeled trek across the Cuillin Ridge – which has clocked up 74 million views on Youtube – the 35-year-old stunt rider headed home to take on another exhilarating challenge.

This time he scrambled to just below the summit of Sgurr Dubh Beag, one of the most technical sections of the Dubh Ridge, with his bike back strapped to his back.

From there he navigated his way down the Dubh Slabs, a steep ledge system of black rock full of exposed steps and drop-offs, to the shores of Loch Coruisk.

When it comes to pulling off incredible death-defying stunts, Danny said fear hardly comes into it.

That’s probably just as well.

Because even the thought of barrelling 3,000ft down a rocky ridge on two wheels is enough to send most people dizzy.

“When I was up on the slabs, I wouldn’t actually say I had that much fear,” Danny said.

“It was really just a cool feeling riding down some of these pieces of rock.

“Obviously you have to be careful, but maybe ignorance is bliss when it comes to thinking about the consequences.”

Ignorance is bliss certainly seems to be the mantra when it comes to telling his family about his latest plans.

Danny added: “I normally tell my family what I’m up to after I’ve already done it. Up on the Cuillins, it looks risky but I’m feeling very much in control.

“But I’m sure a lot of maniacs say that.”

2020 was supposed to be a year full of trips across America and Europe but the coronavirus pandemic shelved Danny’s plans.

That gave him more time to tackle trails in Scotland and he racked up around 5,000 miles on his e-bike without the pressure of having to jump on a plane every week.

And when it came time to create a new film, the chance to return to Skye was too good a chance to let slip.

Danny said: “I did a bit of research and found the big Dubh Slabs right in the heart of the Cuillins.

“It’s a very remote part of Skye which is already quite a remote place. We managed to get hold of a local fisherman that would take us across by boat to the loch at the foot of the slabs.

“From there we had to walk a couple of miles inland and then there is this amazing face.”

The project was filmed using GoPro cameras strapped to Danny and a racing drone which followed him down the ridge.

Given that his cycling videos have racked up more than 300 million views online, all signs point to the latest film becoming another hit.

But that was never the motivation back when his first video took off back in 2009.

Danny said: “I’ve been very lucky to have the films going viral, it’s given me the chance to travel round the world and make it onto news programmes.

“But we made the films for ourselves. I just think bikes are great.”

A second film from Danny’s trip to Skye is in the pipeline but he and his crew are remaining tight-lipped for now.

The stunt cyclist’s skills have brought him global recognition, millions of followers on social media and the chance to travel the world.

But it’s clear how much his home island still means to him.

Danny said: “I’m very passionate about Skye, it’s an amazing backdrop to make films and it felt amazing being back up in the Cuillins.

“When you grow up there you definitely take it for granted and it’s only since I’ve travelled the world I realised how much I appreciated the place and the people I grew up with.”