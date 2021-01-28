New head teacher for Alness Academy

A new head teacher has been announced for Alness Academy in Ross and Cromarty.
Highland Council has appointed Craig Paterson, who previously worked as a depute head at Inverurie Academy in Aberdeenshire.
His most recent role was working as a lead officer for secondary curriculum for the Northern Alliance.
He is also a history teacher.
Mr Paterson said: “I am deeply honoured to be given the opportunity of leading Alness Academy and wish to thank students, staff, parents and the community for the messages of welcome I have received.”
Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson said: “I would like to congratulate Craig Paterson on his new role as head teacher for Alness Academy.
“This is a new beginning for the school community as they enter this year with a new building and head teacher to lead and support them through their education experience.
“I wish him every success in his new role.”
