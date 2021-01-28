Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

New head teacher for Alness Academy

by Susy Macaulay
January 28, 2021, 2:53 pm
© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIXAlness Academy which is having to close due to an outbreak of Fleas....pic Peter Jolly
Alness Academy which is having to close due to an outbreak of Fleas....pic Peter Jolly

A new head teacher has been announced for  Alness Academy in Ross and Cromarty.

Highland Council has appointed Craig Paterson, who previously worked as a depute head at Inverurie Academy in Aberdeenshire.

His most recent role was working as a lead officer for secondary curriculum for the Northern Alliance.

He is also a history teacher.

Mr Paterson said: “I am deeply honoured to be given the opportunity of leading Alness Academy and wish to thank students, staff, parents and the community for the messages of welcome I have received.”

Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson said: “I would like to congratulate Craig Paterson on his new role as head teacher for Alness Academy.

“This is a new beginning for the school community as they enter this year with a new building and head teacher to lead and support them through their education experience.

“I wish him every success in his new role.”

More from the Press and Journal