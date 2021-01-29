Deadline approaches for top-up business grant award applications

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses have until next Friday, February 5, to apply to Highland Council for a one-off top-up grant in addition to their temporary closure grant.

Depending on the sector and size of business, eligible businesses can apply for this one off grant of:

£25,000 for larger hospitality businesses on top of the 4-weekly £3,000 Closure Grant

£6,000 for smaller hospitality businesses on top of the 4-weekly £2,000 Closure Grant

£9,000 for larger retail and leisure businesses on top of the 4-weekly £3,000 Closure Grant

£6,000 for smaller retail and leisure businesses on top of the 4-weekly £2,000 Closure Grant

If you have already received a restriction grant or have applied for a temporary closure grant you will receive this payment automatically and there is no need to reapply.

Councillor Trish Robertson, economy and infrastructure committee chairwoman said: “Businesses who have yet to apply for their temporary closure grant need to do so by next Friday, a tight deadline.

“If they are successful, they will get a closure grant and a top-up grant.

“If they do not apply by next Friday, they will only be able to apply for the closure grant.

“We strongly urge businesses to go to our website, take the 15 minutes required to read the guidance, gather the bank and business evidence required and to apply using our online form.”

For more information please visit www.highland.gov.uk/strategicframeworkfund