Programme to help refugees become ‘new Scots’ as part of Highland communities moves forward

A new programme to help refugees integrate and become “New Scots” within Highland communities has taken a massive step forward.

A new education and skills programme to help new and existing refugees become part of rural communities is to be launched by Highland Council.

The £240,000 contract, a collaboration between Highlife Highland and the local authority which has been funded by the UK Government, will involve the launch of an English language, employability and integration scheme as part of the Refugee Resettlement Programme.

Under the arrangements, Highlife Highland will take the lead role in co-ordinating, delivering and reporting of English for Speakers of Other Language (ESOL) learning provision and employability support for all adults resettled under the programme.

It is understood they will also work with local partnership groups to deliver the programme.

Gary Christie, head of policy, communications and communities at the Scottish Refugee Council, welcomed the move to help refugees find work in their new homeland.

He said: “It’s really encouraging to see provision of ESOL and tailored, person-centred employability support be expanded in the Highlands.

“Language and employability skills are crucial to enabling New Scots to live full and independent lives within communities.”

Highland Council officials have consistently promised to welcome more Syrian refugee families to the north – with more than 20 families welcomes to the region in recent years.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “The support will provide co-ordinated, enhanced provision to the existing families as well as any further families who are resettled in Highland.

“We are required by the Home Office to provide ESOL classes to ensure that each adult refugee is able to progress towards the level of proficiency needed to function in everyday life; to promote integration; and to support them to progress towards self-sufficiency, including accessing services or employment.

“We have provided this service through different partners since our first families arrived in 2016 and this is just a further reorganisation of that support.

“The funding for this contract is from the Home Office grant allocation to Highland Council for resettling families.”