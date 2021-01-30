‘Is that really a risk worth taking?’: Police send warning to ‘selfish’ drink and drug drivers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland police have issued a warning to ‘selfish’ drink and drug drivers after three people were charged in the past few days.

Sergeant David Miller from the road policing division in Dingwall, said it was disappointing after the incidents occurred in the Inverness and Dingwall area.

He took to social media to warn anyone caught drink or drug driving they will be charged and could potentially lose their licence, vehicle and livelihood.

“Is that really a risk worth taking?” he asked.

He said: “The actions of people willing to risk drug driving are extremely selfish and it puts innocent road users, as well as themselves, at risk. Officers from Police Scotland attend far too many fatal and serious collisions where drink or drug driving has been the main causation factor in the collision and the sad reality is that these collisions are avoidable if people didn’t drink or drug drive.”

Sergeant Miller said officers will continue to patrol the north’s road network and communities to keep people safe by targeting drug and drink drivers.

“I would urge anyone with information about drug or drink drivers to contact us – it really could save a life,” he added.