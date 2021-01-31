Police issue appeal following theft of £50,000 worth of mountain bikes in Grantown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an appeal for information after £50,000 worth of mountain bikes were stolen from a Grantown business.

A total of 12 high-value mountain bikes and seven mountain bike frames of varying brands including Banshee, Evil, Rocky Mountain and Yeti were stolen from BaseCamp Bikes in Grantown.

A large quantity of clothing and various other items were also taken during the raid.

Police believe the incident occurred between 10pm and midnight on Friday.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A Land Rover and high-sided agricultural trailer were also reported stolen that same evening from a premises in the Kingussie area and the incidents appear to be linked.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bilton said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in and around this area and who may be able to assist with our inquiries to get in touch. We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have observed this Land Rover and trailer, or any other large vehicle capable of transporting this quantity of bikes, in the area around these times.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.