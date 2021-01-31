New bishop appointed for Argyll and the Isles in history-making online election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A west coast congregation has made history by electing a new bishop virtually.

The Rev Canon Dr Keith Riglin has been elected to the Diocese of Argyll and The Isles by the church’s Electoral Synod.

The father-of-two served the congregation briefly before, following his appointment as vice dean and Chaplin at King’s College London in 2012.

The Bishop-elect said he was “humbled” to have been chosen.

He said: “I am delighted and deeply touched to be elected as bishop.

“This is such an important time for our communities and churches. I’m humbled by the confidence placed in me, and look forward to all that God may do.”

His appointment fills a vacancy left by previous bishop, Rt Rev Kevin Pearson – who was made bishop of Glasgow and Galloway last year.

In March 2020 he was installed as an honorary Canon of St John’s Cathedral, Oban.

He also serves as assistant priest at St Anne’s Church, Soho, and as an authorised presbyter at Wesley’s Chapel, London.

The successful outcome means that the College of Bishops of the Scottish Episcopal Church now has a full complement of seven Bishops for the first time in five years.

The Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rev Canon Keith Riglin to the College of Bishops.

“Keith has served the diocese of Argyll and The Isles as an encourager and enabler, bringing fresh insights that have invigorated the clergy and congregations.

“May he be blessed in his new ministry”