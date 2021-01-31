Inquiries continue after woman’s body found on Highland beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Investigations are continuing after a woman’s body was found on Fortrose beach at the weekend.

The discovery was made by passers-by near to Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club around 8.30am on Saturday.

The woman has not yet been identified. Police Scotland said her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Ronald said: “I would appeal to anyone who has not had contact with a family member or friend and are growing concerned regarding their whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0942 of 30 January.”

The woman is described as being in her late teens to early 30s and was wearing black Gap trousers.

Black Isle councillor Jennifer Barclay said: “It’s very, very sad. I feel for the family and friends of the woman and my thoughts and prayers are with them just now. It’s very difficult times for people at the moment.”