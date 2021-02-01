Budget leader steps down over fish farm planning row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland Council’s budget leader has resigned just weeks prior to the authority meeting to decide its spending for the next financial year.

Councillor Alister Mackinnon, also co-founder of Organic Sea Harvest on Skye, has ‘regrettably’ stepped down from the post following refusal for a new fish farm site.

Mr Mackinnon was due to oversee the tough financial budget for Highland Council next month, previously stating that the authority faced spending cuts of between £67-£100million, with a predicted Covid impact of £11m.

The decision by the Dingwall and Seaforth member comes a week after Organic Sea Harvest had sought permission for a third site off Skye. The plan was narrowly thrown out by the north planning committee by eight votes to six.

Mr Mackinnon said: “The vote last week to refuse planning permission for the fish farm at Balmaqueen has left me with no option but to resign from my position as chairman of the corporate resources committee – and budget leader.

“It is very frustrating to have worked so hard and successfully for the council’s financial management for now to face opposition based on purely political motives to this planning proposal, especially having been very careful never to compromise my council position with my own business involvement with Organic Sea Harvest.

“The lack of economic foresight is nothing short of appalling.”

He said: “It is with regret and personal disappointment that I have decided to step down from my leadership roles in the ruling administration.”

He added he would now devote more time to Organic Sea Harvest and serve his constituents until the local council elections in 2022, when he does not intend standing for re-election.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “I have now received formal notification that the budget beader Alister Mackinnon has stepped down for personal reasons.

“I would like to thank him for all his work and support over the past three years.

“Internal discussions are continuing within the Administration and the budget proposals will be delivered on time for March 4.”

Councillor Andrew Jarvie, leader of the Conservative Group on the council, said: “There is a revolving door of departures from the council and I ask again if anyone is really in charge of the local authority.”

SNP councillor Maxine Morley-Smith, the former group leader, said: ‘For some time now other administration members in finance roles have been taking a greater interest in the council’s budget so I’m not surprised by this announcement.”

She said that the opposition challenged his thinking “at various junctures”, adding: “I look forward to seeing a new budget leader.”

Depute leader of the council, Alasdair Christie, said: “The budget is well advanced and we have got experienced chairs preparing for the meeting next month.”