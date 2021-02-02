Section of A9 blocked as trailer detaches from lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A section of the A9 has been blocked after a trailer became detached from a lorry.

The route between Carrbridge and north Aviemore is partially blocked.

Police and road management teams are on the scene at the moment dealing with the incident.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible or take care when passing through.

❗NEW ⌚10.45#A9 RTC#A9 is partially blocked in both directions at Carrbridge north of Aviemore due to an RTC Police & TRISS en route #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/qr5HDKuQYB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 2, 2021

There are no reported serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the A9 in Carrbridge at around 10.35am on Tuesday, 1 February, following a report that a trailer had become detached from a lorry.

“Police and road management teams are at the scene.”