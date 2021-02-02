Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Police appeal after window smashed at shinty clubhouse in Caol

by David Walker
February 2, 2021, 1:58 pm
A window has been smashed at a shinty clubhouse.

The premises belongs to Killmallie Shinty Club, with a fence also damaged at some point over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information in relation to this vandalism in Caol, Fort William.

It occurred between noon on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact 101.

