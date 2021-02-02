Vaccine rollout misinformation angers High Life Highland boss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hurtful misinformation and rumours about the High Life Highland’s role in the Covid vaccination roll-out have dismayed the charity’s boss Steve Walsh.

They include claims HLH has failed to open locations due to staff being on furlough and is charging for hire and use of HLH locations, as well as refusing requests from colleagues in NHS Highland to access locations.

Mr Walsh says the claims are simply wrong and upsetting for HLH, which opened many of its venues for the humanitarian response to the pandemic from the start, and which has supplied many volunteers.

The misinformation came to the charity’s attention through social media channels as well as through feedback from local staff.

Our help will always be there

“We did this quietly, not looking for praise or thanks,” Mr Walsh said.

“We had huge support from our members and customers and don’t want them to feel let down because we seem to have been caught in the cross-fire with this misinformation.

“I need to be clear that, as ever, any of HLH’s facilities, at any time and anywhere, will be made available to colleagues in NHS Highland to carry out this important work.

“To date, this includes vaccine centres in Grantown, Aviemore, Kingussie and Beauly, with other locations having been on standby but not used.

“There have been no charges made for the hire of these locations, although in discussions with NHS Highland, the charity has agreed to work on a basic cost recovery basis purely associated with HLH staff supporting the locations.”

Mr Walsh added: “After all, we understand the vital importance of the vaccine in allowing HLH to reopen its facilities again and help get people fit and well.”