Uncertainty over tourism has self-catering operators ‘on the edge’

Self-catering business operators are said to be “on the edge” as they face blank order books amid uncertainty over a return of visitors while lockdown continues.

Some 96% of operators have doubts about a tourist season at Easter and 90% have worries about a summer season, according to a recent survey.

It is also claimed that “negative” messages from the Scottish Government are having a detrimental impact on bookings.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) represents more than 650 members, operating more than 7,000 properties across Scotland – around 40% of them in the north and north east.

Chief executive Fiona Campbell said: “Right now there is no consumer confidence.

“No one is going to book a holiday. January is when we get the majority of our bookings for the rest of the year, but that is just not happening.

“People are just not confident they can get away on holiday.

“We also have the Scottish Government rule of one household, which I can’t see being relaxed any time soon.

“If you have a larger property then you have been closed since September without any financial help.”

Bookings down across Scotland

In a snap survey of ASSC members, following reports in England of holiday bookings coming ‘thick and fast, 40% of members said they have received no bookings at all and another 50% reported bookings being down compared to normal years.

The survey also found 75% of operators felt Scottish Government messaging is having a negative impact on bookings.

The ASSC cited a recent statement from the first minister in which she said she hoped staycations could be possible by summer, but didn’t want to be blamed for people booking a holiday they can’t have.

Messaging critical to avoid damaging industry

Ms Campbell said: “Consumer messaging is critical.

“Of course public health is of primary importance, but at the same time there are ways of managing this without destroying tourism while they go about it.

“It’s becoming more and more critical, with people running micro businesses that are on the edge.

“They are struggling with mental health and that has to be taken into account in messaging.”

Ms Campbell added: “We need to give people some kind of hope their business is going to make some money this year.

“Our industry was already facing another deeply challenging year but a government message that casts serious doubt on the ability of people to have a holiday in Scotland in 2021 is killing the tourism sector.”

Alistair Danter, project manager for destination management organisation SkyeConnect, who runs a runs a self-catering business, said: “Bookings across the sector are extremely low or non-existent.

“In my own case, I have had a few tentative enquiries, but no bookings.

“Business confidence in our sector is at an all-time low and we need support from government to survive.

“That support is not just financial. We would like to hear positive messages that demonstrate there is a clear strategy.

“We appreciate the timescale is uncertain, but businesses need to be able to prepare and adapt operations for whatever lies ahead.”

Sadie Wilson, who runs a self-catering cottage near Banchory, said bookings are down and those that have been made are uncertain.

“At the moment there are not a lot of bookings,” she said.

“I have regulars who have booked later in the year, but there is no guarantee with any of them.”

Last year self-catering businesses said they feared for their future as the pandemic began to hit.