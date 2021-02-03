Can you help police identify woman found dead on Highland beach?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are still looking to identify the woman who was found dead on a Highland beach.

Her body was discovered by members of the public who were walking on the beach near Rosemarkie and Fortrose at about 8.3oam on Saturday.

Officers are working to identify a young woman who was seen in the Rosemarkie area last Wednesday who may hold the key to figuring out the case.

She was wearing a distinctive light-coloured mac-style raincoat, a brimmed hat, dark-grey leggings, thick-soled shoes, and carrying a small rucksack.

Police cannot rule out that this may be the woman found dead on the beach.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The woman is described as white, aged between 25-35 years of age with an athletic build and long dark brown/auburn hair.

Highland police have been speaking to people in the local area and studying CCTV footage.

DI Craig Still appealed to the public to help them with their inquiries.

He said: “Extensive police inquiries are continuing to identify this woman.

“Despite a previous appeal and a full check of missing person reports, we have not been able to establish who she is, and we are re-appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify her next-of-kin.

“We have yet to confirm who the woman seen in Rosemarkie is and we cannot rule out that she may be the woman found on the beach.

“I would urge anyone who recognises her description to please come forward.

“I’m also appealing for witnesses who may have seen a woman looking upset in the local area last week.

“Alternatively, if you have concerns about a female family member or friend who matches this description and has not been in contact, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0942 of 30 January.