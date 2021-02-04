Council Covid-proofing instructions for polling stations proving a headache for some

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north community centre chairman has warned there is a risk of May’s elections becoming “an utter mess” as smaller venues try to make sense of how to Covid-proof the vote.

Highland Council is the first of the north and north-east authorities to put out Covid risk-assessment forms to community halls, but for David Carrot, chairman of Nethybridge community centre and his wife Jenny, centre secretary, the demands are a confusing tick list.

Mr Carrot said halls are being asked to prepare their space for Covid-compliant voting with insufficient information.

He added: “Normally it is the hiring body who prepares the hall to their requirements, not the other way around.

“We could have 500 people going through the building on polling day, they could have Covid or be non-symptomatic , but they all have the legal right to vote.

“How will there be any contact tracing? We don’t know who they are, will their names be released to us?

“We have been asked to supply a first aider and a cleaner for the day, but who is going to pay for them?

“Who is going to clean the room afterwards?

“We’ve got to know that the building is safe to open the next day, if allowed at that point.

“I don’t think all this has been thought through enough to make sure it’s safe.”

Mr Carrot said issuing guidance four months ahead is premature.

“We hope things will be better, but there could be a third peak with the new variants, we don’t know.

“Highland Council offered a site visit in January, but this hasn’t happened yet.

“It would certainly be useful to go through all the questions and agree a way forward.

“It will lead to utter confusion if it’s left to the last minute and the presiding officer comes the night before in the light of the regulations at the time, it could be an utter mess.

“I ask if it is really necessary to have in-person voting in the middle of a pandemic.”

For Strathpeffer community centre, much of the May polling guidance is already done as standard, but now contains an extra layer which could make it challenging for many stations.

Community centre manager Trish Pettie said: “We’ve already put a Covid risk assessment and safety measures in place, and as a modern building it’s easier for us, but some buildings may not be able to cope.

“They could be ruled out as not suitable.

“This election will certainly be different from what we’re used to, and will take a bit of extra work to take it to the extra level.

“It’s stressful for everybody and a massive challenge for the council but we will do our best.”

Highland Council’s returning officer Donna Manson said the council’s election team is planning to deliver a safe election following guidance set out by the Scottish Government, the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Management Board.

“We are supported by these government organisations who provide advice on by-elections and the Scottish Parliamentary election in line with Public Health Scotland advice.”

Mrs Manson said risk assessments are being carried out for every polling place in Highland to ensure that the proper measures are being put in place for the safety of staff and voters in accordance with the national guidance.

“All polling stations should be assessed by end of February to ensure that the polling card has the correct data and any changes to polling stations is minimised.

“We understand there may be concerns in the current context and we are offering support to community groups to enable the safe opening of polling stations.”

Mrs Manson said: “Postal voting is by far the safest and most convenient way for people to vote and we will continue to support the promotion of early registration for postal voting.”