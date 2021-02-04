Local councillors raise transport issues around Lochaber smelter expansion plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Concerns around expansion plans for the Lochaber aluminium smelter have been highlighted by local councillors during discussions of the pre-planning application for a new factory on the Fort William site.

The much-anticipated £94m expansion plan was announced in November, with Alvance British Aluminium suggesting the new aluminium billet factory will create up to 70 new jobs, with 20-25 jobs created in the first three years.

It is a repurposing of the company’s shelved plans for an alloy wheel factory on the site.

Lochaber councillor Andrew Baxter said this time around there needs to be a closer look at the impact on the local road network.

“Transport Scotland seems to think there are no traffic congestion problems along the A82 through Fort William.

“When the previous wheel plant was proposed Transport Scotland was blithely unconcerned about the already strained trunk road.

“I want this issue properly addressed this time round and I am concerned that by using a technique unavailable to most applicants a binding agreement will be made to determine planning within a set timescale.

“Such a major application needs to carefully assessed and proper scrutiny followed.”

Mr Baxter also took a proactive stance on any public art associated with the new development.

He said: “Can officers discuss with the applicant at an early stage where the provision of public art will be on the site?

“It will simply be ridiculous if it is on a factory site where no-one can see it.

“There are many other opportunities to improve the public realm around Fort William for the benefit of all residents.”

Fellow local councillor Ben Thompson said while the transport plan focused on movements away from the smelter site, a bigger issue was the movement of goods into the site.

He said: “The Corpach port expansion will gather most public attention, how much movement of raw materials into the site be part of this application?”

Planning officer Susan MacMillan said she understood at present the transport assessment is looking at movements by road only, but with the evolving developments around Corpach there were no finalised details yet.

She said: “The information so far is that the bulk will be by road in and the empty lorries taking the billet back out.”

She said all the councillors’ comments will be taken back to Alvance.