Lorry driver taken to hospital after jack-knifing on Highland road

A lorry driver has been taken to Raigmore hospital with “serious” injuries following a collision this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on the A835, Ullapool to Inverness road, at Loch Droma, just north of Garve.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and five fire units attended, with the man being taken to hospital.

The road remained shut until 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a jack-knifed lorry on the A835 at 12.15pm.

“Ambulance crews, including an air ambulance were called and transported the male driver to Raigmore hospital in Inverness, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The road reopened at 4.30pm.”

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “Five appliances were called to the incident including, two from Inverness, two from Ullapool and one from Aultbea.”