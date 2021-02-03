Highland road cleared following Lorry driver crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A95, Speybridge to Aviemore road has been cleared following a lorry collision.

The Highland road, was forced to close in both directions following a driver jack-knifing their lorry at Broomhill Bridge around 6.17pm.

The driver was taken to Raigmore hospital in Inverness.

One fire unit from Grantown-on-Spey was deployed alongside two from Inverness and two from Aviemore.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a crash involving a lorry outside Grantown-on-Spey, at Broomhill Bridge around 6.17pm this evening.

“Five appliances attended the incident, including one from Grantown-on-Spey, two from Inverness and two from Aviemore.

“Crews were stood down and left the scene at 8.40pm.”

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes with police assisting with traffic diversions.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the lorry was transported to Raigmore hospital in Inverness and had no serious injuries.

“A road gritter helped with the vehicle’s clear up.

“At around 10.54pm, the lorry was recovered.”