Police keen to find toilet attackers as public restroom vandalised multiple times

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are working closely with Loch Ness Hub following a spate of vandalism at the public toilets in Drumnadrochit.

The most recent attack was reported to officers sometime between 4pm on Saturday, January 9 and 8am the following morning.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the public facility has been targeted.

Loch Ness Hub will soon be taking over the ownership and running of the toilets, making improvements for the benefit of the community.

Police are set to provide crime prevention surveys going forward to help ensure no further destruction is done to the loos.

Any information that could assist police in their inquires can be passed forward by calling 101.