National Trust for Scotland welcome decision to reject controversial Culloden plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Conservation chiefs have welcomed Highland Council’s decision to reject plans for a luxury property on Culloden Moor.

Developer Mark Hornby proposed to redevelop a 19th century steading at Culchunaig, Westhill, into a home for his family.

The land, lies south west of the National Trust-owned section of Culloden Battlefield and is within both the Culloden Moor Conservation Area and the Inventory of Historic Battlefields area.

During a meeting of the council’s south planning applications committee this week, members again threw out the development.

The National Trust for Scotland’s Operations Manager at Culloden, Raoul Curtis-Machin, praised the decision in support of their efforts to protect the heritage of the area.

He said: “We are pleased the council has acted to protect the area’s important heritage with this decision.

“Our charity knows how much the public value this special place and we are all concerned about the impact of encroaching development on one of Scotland’s most significant battle sites.

“We all need to play our part in ensuring it remains for future generations.”

This development marks the second attempt by the applicant to gain permission for the scheme.

The project was previously rejected by Scottish Ministers last year after councillors initially gave it the go ahead.

The National Trust for Scotland objected to the revised application last month in light of information uncovered through new and ongoing historic and archaeological research which highlighted the site’s importance in the battle.

It also marks the second planning application to be rejected in the area in recent months.

In December, a proposal to convert the Treetops equestrian centre into a leisure resort incorporating 13 lodges – each built on stilts – a cafe, shop, laundry and restaurant was turned down.