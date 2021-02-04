‘Eye watering’ increase in Highland Universal Credit claimants reveals devastating impact of pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Unprecedented new Universal Credit uptake figures highlight the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic on Highland communities and businesses.

Published by the Department for Work and Pensions, they show 19 Highland areas had take-up levels increase by at least 100% between March and December 2020.

As locals struggled, Skye North West experienced the biggest increase in those seeking aid amidst unemployment and reduced wages, with applications up by 185%.

Skye North East, Ross and Cromarty South West, Skye South, Lochaber West, Ross and Cromarty North West and Sutherland North and West experienced similar increases, ranging from 134% to 153%.

Of 56 Highland areas, 49 had experienced an increase of 50% or more, with one-third experiencing increases of more than 100%.

The figures indicate that around 8,500 individuals in Highland faced unemployment or a reduction in earnings during last December.

Highland Council depute leader councillor Alasdair Christie said the figures were ‘eye-watering’ and paint a sobering picture.

“They quite clearly illustrate the catastrophic impact the pandemic is having within Highland communities, which of course impacts local spend and therefore our local businesses.

“This scale of increase in the take-up of Universal Credit simply hasn’t been seen before and demonstrates just how severe the financial situation is for many Highland residents.

“The council’s welfare support team and Citizens Advice are supporting an increasing number of households to claim all the financial support available to them, including the local scheme recently launched by the council to reduce fuel bills.”

He urged no-one to suffer in silence.

“My advice is to contact the Council’s Welfare Support Team on 0800 090 1004 or to contact your local Citizens Advice Bureau to access the expert advice and support that is available,” he said.