Multi-million-pound plan to bring new routes to Wick Airport

Politicians and business groups have welcomed a multi-million pound commitment to help bring back lifeline flights to Wick Airport.

Caithness was left without scheduled air services last year when routes between Wick and Aberdeen and Edinburgh were withdrawn in a major blow for the economy.

The Scottish Government has now announced up to £4 million over the next four years to help reintroduce routes.

It is seen as a vital step towards obtaining a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to protect the routes and help the area’s post-Covid recovery.

Campaigners renewed their calls for action last month when Moray East windfarm construction workers prepared to operate crew transfers from Buckie rather than Wick Harbour as a result of cancelled flights.

Michael Matheson, the cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “We recognise the issues faced by the Caithness area with the loss of the flights to and from Edinburgh and Aberdeen, so we are pleased to announce significant funding to help reintroduce flights to Wick Airport.

“This will allow the Highland Council, in partnership with key stakeholders, to take forward plans for Public Service Obligation routes. I am in no doubt they are best placed to determine the services that are required by their communities.”

Up to £1 million annually will go to the council in 2021-22 and 2022-23, with a further £1 million in each of 2023-24 and 2024-25, subject to growth in passengers in the first two years.

Caithness Chamber of Commerce, which has been campaigning for a PSO, said the announcement was an important first step in enabling lifeline air services to help economic recovery and ensure the area can develop opportunities in key sectors including offshore renewables and aerospace.

Chief executive Trudy Morris said it has been a “long and hard-fought battle”, adding: “We will now be working as a matter of urgency with local partners to leverage in additional promised funding so that work can begin on the process of putting a PSO in place.”

Trish Robertson, who chairs Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said the authority has highlighted the pressing need to protect regional aviation links, particularly in Wick.

She said: “However, we really do need to fully understand the fiscal implications both for the council and other partners before making a decision.

“We need to ensure that a sustainable funding model can be put together to deliver a long term future for Wick John O’Groats Airport. This will require continuing engagement with all of the local partners and the Scottish Government.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said the news was “better late than never”.

She added: “Protection for these routes is vital for the Caithness economy and I await the full details of how it will operate.”

In a joint letter to the Scottish Government, far north MP Jamie Stone and MSP Gail Ross say a PSO will be vital to plans for a spaceport in Sutherland.

Prospect union negotiator David Avery said: “Adding a PSO route will safeguard jobs at the airport and provide a boost to the Caithness economy”.