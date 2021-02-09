Artists matched with communities in Caithness creative collaboration programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five Caithness communities have been matched with locally-based professional artists in a seven-month creative collaboration initiative.

Lyth Arts Centre (LAC) is leading the Caithness Artists in Residence programme, designed to connects artists and creative practitioners with Caithness communities.

More than 20 artists applied to take part, and LAC director Charlotte Mountford said choosing the successful five was a challenge.

She said: “The group we have assembled here represents a cross-section of experiences, locations and skills and will be a really important task force as we consider a cultural and community focused coronavirus recovery in Caithness.

“A big aim of the project is to support local artists and creatives in this difficult period for the creative industries, whilst simultaneously supporting the Caithness community to collectively process our present and imagine the future.”

The artists in residence include Donna Swanson, an actor and experienced drama specialist from Thurso.

© Supplied by Lyth Arts Centre

She will explore issues raised in the Thurso locality plan, published in 2019 by Caithness Voluntary Group.

She will be collaborating with young people and communities in and around Thurso using theatre and film techniques to explore mental health and other local issues.

In Wick, jeweller and painter Kelly Munro will also be looking at points raised in the Wick locality plan, and is particularly interested in working with local young people to explore their maritime heritage and identity through metalwork and design.

Karlyn Sutherland will be based in Lybster where she will be working specifically with Caithness Community Connections and responding to the Rural Caithness locality plan.

Karlyn is an artist and designer mainly working in glass. She originally trained as an architect and is from Lybster, which is where she is currently based.

Two artists will be working across the county including Joanne B Kaar, based in Dunnet, who will be working in collaboration with older people and those who care for the elderly, including professional care providers, volunteers and relatives, to develop an intergenerational project that re-connects the elderly and isolated with their wider community.

Joanne is a highly experienced research-based visual artist who often uses traditional craft techniques.

© Supplied by Lyth Arts Centre

Caithness Makar George Gunn, Thurso poet and playwright, will also be working across the county with several community partners, delivering writing workshops and developing ‘Words on the Wind’ a community poem which explores and captures what it means to live in Caithness today.

Each artist will work approximately 1.5 days a week for seven months.

The project is funded by the Inspiring Scotland Creative Communities Programme 2020-2021 and the Scottish Government Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund.

For more information on all the projects, please visit www.lytharts.org.uk