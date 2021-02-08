North shinty players take up 1,350-mile Barcelona challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North shinty players took on a charity crusade after being unable to play during lockdown.

With no traditional shinty pre-season training, the Camanachd Association asked players to take up a running challenge to keep them active.

The task was to run the equivalent of making it to Barcelona in Spain, a mammoth 1,350 miles.

There was good take up from around Scotland, with a total of 103 shinty players, committee members, parents and fans taking part to reach the goal.

The group soon made light work of getting to Barcelona completing the task in just over two weeks.

It was then decided to increase the pressure and the group were challenged to get back home to the association’s base in Inverness.

Once again, the group excelled, taking the tally for the month up to beyond 2700 miles.

The Camanachd Association ran a competition on the final day of the month – whoever ran the furthest would be rewarded with a Scotland replica top from sponsors Macronstore Highland.

Aberdeen University player Joe Folan won, clocking 23.87 miles.

Camanachd Association chief executive Derek Keir said: “We were delighted that so many people joined us in staying active this January.

“The positive impact that being active has not just on your physical health but your mental health cannot be overstated.

“A key component of our strategy is to engage the whole community and it was especially pleasing to see non-shinty players join our group and help get us to Barcelona and back.”

The Camanachd Association also raised over £500 for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) whilst completing the challenge.