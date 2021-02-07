Medical evacuation underway to remove injured crewman on North Sea vessel

A medical evacuation is underway to remove an injured crewman from a North Sea vessel.
The rescue saw one crew member airlifted from a small tanker to south-east of Wick.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched at 9:45pm from Inverness to remove the man.
He has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for Lerwick Coastguard said: “We sent a medevac out to remove the man from a small tanker – he has a hand injury.
“He was taken off a vessel south-east of Wick.
“Rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness was dispatched.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe