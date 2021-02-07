Medical evacuation underway to remove injured crewman on North Sea vessel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A medical evacuation is underway to remove an injured crewman from a North Sea vessel.

The rescue saw one crew member airlifted from a small tanker to south-east of Wick.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched at 9:45pm from Inverness to remove the man.

He has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Lerwick Coastguard said: “We sent a medevac out to remove the man from a small tanker – he has a hand injury.

“He was taken off a vessel south-east of Wick.

“Rescue helicopter 151 from Inverness was dispatched.”