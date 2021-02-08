Covid testing rolled out to further 17 rural fire stations following successful trials in Thurso

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 testing will be extended to 21 fire stations in rural parts of the Highlands.

It follows the success of trials at Thurso in Caithness and Lochgilphead in Argyll.

The plan has been praised by former Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie McGrigor, who is currently shielding after being hospitalised by the virus.

Stations in Dunoon and Campbeltown will provide testing from Tuesday.

During her briefing on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Due to the success of these initial pilots, the decision has been taken now to expand that service. I can say from tomorrow, fire stations in Dunoon and Campbeltown will be used as testing centres – and in the coming weeks, a further 17 sites will open in rural locations across the NHS Highland area.

“Of course these sites will be used in tandem with the larger testing centres for bigger communities across the Highlands – such as the regional drive-through site in Inverness; the walk-through sites in Wick, Inverness and Oban; and mobile testing units in more populous areas, or areas which face a particular outbreak.

“These larger sites – of course can carry out several hundred tests a day – and are hugely important, but they often aren’t needed or aren’t accessible enough for smaller rural communities.

“For example the two fire stations in Thurso and Lochgilphead, averaged less than 10 tests a day each, when they were piloting the new service.

“So in these circumstances, the fire station testing centres are a really valuable but also a proportionate way of making testing more easily available and accessible to our rural populations.

“They do not deliver large volumes – but they will really help in ensuring that people can get easier access to testing when they need it.

“So I very much welcome the expansion of this pilot, and want to take the opportunity to thank NHS Highland, and of course the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, for making it possible.”

Mr McGrigor, an Argyll and Bute councillor, is recovering from the illness at home on Loch Aweside.

© Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

He said: “I think this is brilliant. It is a good idea. The more they can roll the testing out the better.

“If people can get themselves tested it is very useful. Once you have been tested you have got to continue to follow the rules, because this is a horrible disease.

“The only hope to beat it is with vaccination and then we can all get back hopefully to something near normal.

“The more individual people who know about whether they have had it or not, the better it will be, it is helpful in rural places.”

Mr McGrigor was hospitalised on New Year’s Eve and spent nine days at Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital.

The 73-year-old had the added complication that he suffers from the lung condition emphysema and requires oxygen at times.

Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, director of service delivery for the fire service said: “We are pleased that the success of the initial trial in Thurso and Lochgilphead now means that many more fire stations can assist rural communities to access Covid-19 tests closer to home.

“We will continue to support the Scottish Government, our partners and communities wherever possible through this pandemic.”

Sites open over the next few weeks

Dornoch

Ullapool

Portree

Broadford

Fort William

Kingussie

Granton-on-Spey

Fort Augustus

Acharacle

Lochcarron

Gairloch

Lairg

Tongue

Tarbert (Loch Fyne)

Cove (Loch Long)

Arrochar

People near these locations who have Covid symptoms will be able to book a test slot at the stations by calling NHS Highland on 01463 706015.