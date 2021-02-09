Highland Council winter road condition report for Tuesday, February 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Travel disruption is expected today as the wintry weather conditions continue.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning for the north’s east coast.

The forecaster said frequent snow showers may lead to travel disruption in places.

Here is a look at the road conditions in the Highlands, provided by Highland Council:

Lochalsh and Ross & Cromarty West

Posted at 7:57am: Some snow and ice largely on the higher more northerly roads remaining roads largely dry. Very cold temperatures, as low as -11C. All routes being treated. A832 Dundonnell to Braemore Junction (The Fain) has a covering of snow on the road however is now safe to be reopened. Bealach na Ba remains closed.

Lochaber

Posted at 8:38am: Very cold road surface temperatures, routes mainly dry with the odd icy patch. All primary routes have been treated.

Skye and Raasay

Posted at 8:10am: Very cold road temperatures this morning although surfaces predominantly dry. Treating primary and secondary routes. No issues reported overnight.

Caithness

Posted at 8:56am: Very low temperatures this morning in Caithness, fresh covering of snow on all routes 2-3 inches since 6am, some drifting on high parts. Main routes have been bladed – all routes being treated by priority. Town and village footpaths are also being treated. No known issues overnight.

Inverness

Posted at 7:50am: Roads dry this morning with very low road surface temperatures. Covering all routes and footpaths as snow forecast for this afternoon and tonight. No known issues overnight.

Sutherland

Posted at 8:30am: All routes affected by hard packed snow & ice, some with a fresh covering of up to 2in.

The A897 Helmsdale – Kinbrace road remains closed due to drifting snow. The A836 Lairg – Tongue road has now re-opened. The A837 between Oykel & Ledmore has now re-opened but the lorry which caused the closure still awaits recovery.

Nairn

Posted at 7:14am: Mostly dry roads, some patches of dusting of snow . Roads being treated as necessary.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 7am: Frosty roads, some localised dusting of snow. Drifting snow on higher/exposed roads. Roads being treated as necessary. A939 Grantown to Bridge of Brown, the B9007 Ferness to Duthil and the Lochindorb road all remain closed due to drifting snow.

Ross and Cromarty East

Posted at 8:42am: Priority routes in Mid Ross mainly dry this morning with very low road surface temperatures. Up to 2-3 inches of fresh snow on Easter ross routes and higher ground. Covering all routes and footpaths as snow forecast for most of day. No known issues overnight.

The UK Met Office currently has a yellow weather warning in place for snow for some parts of the Highland region. Track any changes to this weather warning throughout the course of the day here.

The information provided is a summary of reports from operational staff and is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time. It is not intended to imply that any individual route is entirely snow and ice free and drivers must be aware that conditions can change rapidly and make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.