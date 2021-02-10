Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fundraiser to help rebuild Boleskine House, the former home of notorious occultist Aleister Crowley has been launched.

The property, overlooking Loch Ness, was left in ruins after fire ripped through it.

The site was bought over and its new owners, The Boleskine House Foundation, were given permission to develop it for holiday homes.

© Sandy McCook / DCT Media

They were granted planning permission for the rebuilding work, along with the reinstatement of its category B listing and construction of 10 holiday lodges.

The Foundation is now offering the public the chance to sponsor a decorative sandstone used in the new building.

Around 150 stones are on offer priced between £108 to £1,786.

The stones come with a certificate of ownership while purchasers’ names will be added to a special ornament in the gardens of the house.

Donors will be offered weekend stay at Boleskine House

For every donation over £500, the Foundation will offer the person a long weekend stay in Boleskine House once restoration work is complete.

The Foundation said: “The Boleskine House Foundation has started its ‘sponsor = stone’ fundraiser, which gives our supporters the opportunity to help =ebuild Boleskine House and have their support memorialised on the estate.

“Each sponsor will choose a numbered decorative stone that will replace the irreparable fire-damaged stone.

“For their kind sponsorship, The Boleskine House Foundation will offer a personalised certificate and their name will be added to a memorial ornament that will feature in the Boleskine gardens after the restoration is complete. Sponsorships of £500 or more will get further perks.

“Nearly 150 pieces of decorative sandstone will need replacing with the closest match of sandstone possible – Whittonfell.”

Aleister Crowley

Crowley was said to have performed occultist rituals at the property when he lived there between 1899 and 1913.

Led Zeppelin star Jimmy Page bought the property in the 1970s because of the Crowley connection, before later selling it.

People fascinated by his beliefs have caused ‘difficulties’ for other owners of the home and the local community by gathering uninvited at the house.

Objectors to the development of Boleskine claimed the site could become a satanist pilgrimage site.

But trustees of the Boleskine House Foundation vehemently denied the claims.

Bags of charred remains from the fires went on sale on eBay last year for £20 while for £35 a piece of stone from the building was available.