Sutherland golfers club together in support of Scottish Wildcats

Members at the Royal Dornoch Golf Club have made a donation to support Scottish Wildcat conservation.

The funds go to the RZSS’s Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore, and will be used as part of its Saving Wildcats project.

The European partnership aims to restore Scotland’s wildcat population by breeding and releasing them into the wild.

Royal Dornoch has been supporting its efforts since 2019 when it launched a clothing range bearing a wildcat emblem.

The historic Royal Dornoch Golf Club’s coat of arms, authorised by the Court of the Lord Lyon, includes a wildcat, the crest of the earls of Sutherland.

A first donation of £2,195 from sales has now been followed by another £2,840.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch, said: “We offer our thanks to the many members that have purchased items from the range once more.

“We have gathered together another considerable sum to continue our support of Saving Wildcats and play our part in saving this wonderful animal.

“We hope they continue to thrive and are delighted to support these efforts.”