Highland businesswoman lodges plans for takeaway unit to help keep cafe trading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Highland businesswoman is exploring new ways of trading during the pandemic as she lodges plans to move operations outdoors.

Café Eighty2 in Drumnadrochit has been one of many businesses hit hard financially through the lack of tourism trade in the Highlands.

In the height of the summer, owner Danielle Menzies was forced to reduce opening hours to three days a week, to help save unnecessary expenditure.

She spoke of the debilitating effects the pandemic has had on business as she knows it.

She said: “The pandemic took most of our business away. We do have locals that visit all year round but the majority, especially in the summer, are tourists and people who are travelling due to our location.”

New plans for outdoor vending unit

To help the business, Miss Menzies is seeking full planning approval from the local authority for the construction of an outdoor vending unit.

The premises would consist of a series of counter tops and a pizza oven for food preparation, alongside a waiting area for customers.

If approved, she hopes the unit would enable her to continue serving the community and public on a takeaway basis, should further Covid restrictions be implemented.

The Highland businesswoman added: “It is what it is. You can’t change what’s happening so you just need to move with the times as best you can.

“I love seeing all the locals, we have a brilliant community who are used to lots of interaction and routine, it’s quite hard for them not having anywhere to go.

“It would be amazing for my team if this was approved. For them to be able to get back to work and to be able to add something back to the community until things start return to a level of normality.”