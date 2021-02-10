Highland Council road conditions Wednesday February 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council has announced the following road conditions today, Wednesday February 10

Lochalsh and Ross & Cromarty West

Posted at 08:12. Covering of snow on higher routes and those further from the coast this morning. Remaining roads generally dry with odd icy patch. Roads very cold (-9C). Roads being treated as required. No issues reported overnight.

Lochaber

Posted at 08:32. Very low road surface temperatures throughout the area with some damp patches on predominantly dry surfaces. All primary routes have been treated.

Skye and Raasay

Posted at 08:21. Continuing very cold with road surface temperatures well below zero. Predominantly dry road surfaces with isolated pockets of Hoar Frost. Treated Primary & Secondary Routes. No issues reported overnight.

Caithness

Posted at 08:40. Very low temperatures this morning -9c in Halkirk area, light snow covering on most routes with up to 2″ inches on high routes. Some drifting in Dunbeath area overnight. Roads being treated by priority & footpaths also. No issues reported overnight.

Inverness

Posted at 06:50. Snow on most roads this morning and low road surface temperatures. All routes and footpaths being treated. No known issues.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:12. 2″ – 6″ of snow affecting most of the area with some drifting on higher routes. The B9176 Struie hill road remains closed due to heavy drifting snow. The A894 Skiag – Newton Junction has re-opened.

Nairn

Posted at 07:22. 2 to 3 inches of snow at lower levels, fading to a dusting at higher levels. All resources deployed in treating roads.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 07:11. Dusting of snow on high level roads at north end of area, otherwise roads damp with frosty patches. Roads being treated as necessary. A939 Grantown to Bridge of Brown, B9007 Ferness to Duthil, the Lochindorb road and Nethybridge to Corriechullie road all remain closed due to drifting snow.

Ross and Cromarty East

Posted at 08:34. 3-8 inches of snow across all routes this morning, all routes and footpaths being treated. Double running primary routes this morning resulting in delays to treatment of secondary and other routes. No overnight issues reported.

The UK Met Office currently has a yellow weather warning in place for snow for some parts of the Highland region. Track any changes to this weather warning throughout the course of the day here