Police still seeking to identify body of woman found on Highland beach

Police are still to identify the body of a woman found on a Highland beach last month.

Officers said they have had a good response to an appeal made after passers-by found the woman – described as between 25-35 – while walking on the beach near Rosemarkie and Fortrose on Saturday, January 30.

Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “We have had a good response to our appeal and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch and have been keen to help us identify the woman.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to establish who she is.”

He added: “So far we have been unable to identify her. Our investigation remains ongoing and we will make use of all the means at our disposal in order to do so.

“I would again urge anyone with information which may assist us, to come forward.”

He added: “Despite a previous appeal and a full check of missing person reports, we have not been able to establish who she is and we are re-appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify her next-of-kin.

Attempts to identify woman previously seen in Rosemarkie

Officers said they are working to identify a young woman who was seen in the Rosemarkie area the previous Wednesday.

She was wearing a distinctive light-coloured mac-style raincoat, a brimmed hat, dark-grey leggings and thick-soled shoes and carried a small rucksack.

Police cannot rule out that this may be the woman found dead on the beach.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The woman is described as white with an athletic build and long, dark brown/auburn hair.

Highland police have been speaking to people in the local area and studying CCTV footage.

DI Still said: “If you have concerns about a female family member or friend who matches this description and has not been in contact, then please let us know.”