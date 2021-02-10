Covid outbreak affecting residents and staff at Highland care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Twelve people working and living at an Easter Ross care home have contracted Covid-19.

Eight residents of Mull Hall care home, in Barbaraville, north of Invergordon, and four staff are suffering from the virus.

NHS Highland confirmed the outbreak and said health teams are now working to support the home.

A statement said: “NHS Highland has been notified of eight cases of Covid-19 infection in residents of Mull Hall independent care home in Invergordon.

“There have also been four cases in staff members.

“NHS Highland’s health protection team is working with health and social care colleagues, as well as local community nursing teams and local general practitioners to support the care home and to try to prevent any further spread of Covid-19 within the care home and the wider community.

“As part of this work the health protection team is carrying out enhanced monitoring of staff and residents.”

Those living in the care home have completed the first round of vaccinations, however those affected are now in isolation.

Care home operators Sanctuary Care said: “While we would not comment specifically on the medical condition of any of our residents or staff, we can confirm there are some positive cases in the home.

“We are in regular contact with the Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Directorate and continue to closely follow the detailed public health guidance being given to care homes across the United Kingdom.

“We completely understand how worrying the pandemic remains for the families of everyone in our homes and can reassure them that the safety of their loved ones is always our absolute priority.”