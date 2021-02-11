Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mammoth community effort has raised almost £40,000 for the family of a young mum who died of terminal cancer.

A Justgiving campaign was launched by the Sutherland estate on which 36-year-old Lisa McGettigan’s partner, Alasdair Mackenzie, is keeper.

The bosses and staff of Corriemulzie Estate, near Rosehall, led tributes for the young mum, saying her “radiant smile and wicked sense of humour brought joy to everyone she met”.

In a statement, the estate said: “It is with great sadness that we learn the news of Lisa McGettigan, our keeper Ali’s beloved partner, passing away.

“She sadly died of terminal cancer far too early, leaving her young family behind.”

The estate set up a fundraising memorial “in response to the overwhelming desire of so many wanting to support her family during this tragic time”.

They added: “Nothing can come close to filling the void that has been left in their family, but any donations may help to provide Ali and the children with some solace during this time of great pain.”

Their tribute said: “Lisa brought joy to the lives of everyone she met with her radiant smile and wicked sense of humour and will be hugely missed by all that knew her.

“All donations made will go directly to her immediate family – Ali, Duncan, Ross and Lottie to hopefully help in providing some kind of solace in these painful times.”

The page was inundated with tributes and donations, which has exceeded its target of £30,000 – standing at over £38,000.

Lairg Fire Station said: “Thinking of Charlotte, Ali, Duncan, Lottie, Ross and family at this incredibly sad time. Lisa will be sadly missed by all. From all at Lairg Fire Station.”

Lodge Loch Shin added: “Sincere condolances to all the family. Very much in our thoughts, Lodge Loch Shin.”

Helen and Alexander Dickson said: “Such sad news – love to all Lisa’s family. I remember her as the sweetest little girl with blonde curls and the face of an angel.”

An anonymous donor added: “In loving memory of Lisa, a beautiful young lady taken too soon. Her smile brightened your day. In our thoughts and prayers. Sleep well dear Lisa xxx.”

Brenda Irving said: “Broken hearted for you. Lisa was always so full of fun and laughter. Taken far too young. Sending sincere condolences and much love.”

Sarah McAughtrie added: “Lisa was a cracking lassie. I’ve got very fond memories of working with her at Shin Falls. It was never a dull day with Lisa around and there was always plenty of laughs. Thinking of you all.”

Isla and Andreas said: “Love and strength to the family at this heart breaking time. Lisa was always so much fun, with a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.”

To give a donation go to the JustGiving page and search for Lisa McGettigan.