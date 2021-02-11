Obituary: Lord Fraser of Corriegarth dies aged 74

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lord Andrew Fraser of Corriegarth is being remembered by his peers following his death at the age of 74.

The former Conservative party treasurer hit the headlines in 2019 following confrontations with Extinction Rebellion protesters in his dressing gown.

Emerging from his Westminster home, the House of Lords’ minister raised his fist to campaigners as they marched down his street.

Two years on, his peers have now paid tribute to a “wonderful boss” following his death on Saturday.

Lord Alexander Andrew Macdonell Fraser was born in Edinburgh on December 2, 1946 – the son of Judge Ian Fraser, who later became appointed Baron Fraser of Tullybelton.

He was educated at Eton College before attending St John’s College in Oxford where he studied philosophy, politics and economics.

After graduation, Lord Fraser began covering equity markets in the Asian region and progressed to become a global investor, taking on numerous posts in the financial sector.

In 1984, he joined Baring Securities before taking up the role of head of equities; ahead of its collapse following £827 million loses.

Sometimes in life we are blessed to meet very special people. Lord Andrew Fraser was my wonderful boss at Barings. He was equitable, progressive, fun, intelligent, kind and generous to a fault. RIP https://t.co/nNnqIMY0NY — Danielle Ecuyer (@au_shareplicity) February 10, 2021

Danielle Ecuyer, author, investor and creator of shareplicity, paid tribute to her former boss.

Lord Fraser leaves behind his wife Rebecca, his son Henry – a highly successful property developer – and his four stepchildren Catriona, Irene, Euan and Ruaridh.

In 2016, Lord Fraser was honoured by former Prime Minister David Cameron’s Resignation Honours list. He was a Life Peer member of the House of Lords as well as being appointed as the Baron Fraser of Corriegarth, Inverness.

For the last five years, he has served as a member of the House of Lords.

He was considered a major financial donor to the Conservative Party, providing millions of pounds to the party since 2014.

He was also the second largest Better Together donor, giving £200,000 to the campaign for a no vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.