Property stolen after overnight housebreaking in Highland town

Police are appealing for information after a house in a Highland town was broken into and property stolen.

The theft happened overnight, between 10pm on February 3 and 5am on February 4, in the Mansfield Estate in Tain.

PC Dougie Wilson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in and around this area who could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information on the incident can call police on 101 and use the reference 0408 of February 4 2021.