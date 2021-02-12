Highland road conditions today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council is reporting the following road conditions today:

Lochalsh and Ross & Cromarty West

Posted at 07:55. Generally dry roads with air temperatures milder than previous mornings. Roads still very cold and treatment ongoing to deal with water seepage and snow melt. High winds on A832 (The Fain) and A835 Ullapool to Ledmore are causing some drifting of snow though remain passable with care.

Lochaber

Posted at 08:44. Dry road conditions with cold road surface temperatures continue in Lochaber, however, high salt residue with no precipitation means no requirement for treatment on routes this morning. No overnight issues.

Skye and Raasay

Posted at 08:21. No planned action this morning. Predominantly dry road surfaces with residual salt present. No issues reported overnight.

Caithness

Posted at 08:53. Main roads fairly good, bits drifting on Thurso to Shebster at Gateway’s, on side roads Dorrey area & Skaill & top Durran stretches of Drifting, 2ft/3ft about, covering snow on most side routes, treatment ongoing on routes, footpaths also in towns & rural areas, no issues reported.

Inverness

09:50: Awaiting update on road conditions from operatives within the Inverness area. The news release on Highland Council’s website will be updated once this is available.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:47. High level routes affected by drifting snow. The A897 & A894 are currently closed. Some local central side roads also affected by drifting snow. Most other routes still have remnants of hard packed snow and icy patches. All routes currently being treated in order of priority.

Nairn

Posted at 08:00. Some drifting snow on high level / exposed routes. Lower routes mainly clear with some slush on local roads being treated as necessary.

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 07:50. South end of area wet roads, no known issues. North end of area dusting of snow on lower routes – high level and exposed routes being assessed for possible road closures due to snow drifting in strong winds. The A939 Grantown to Tomintoul road is currently closed due to drifting snow.

Ross and Cromarty East

Posted at 08:36. All routes being treated and checked this morning. Primary routes drying out and no real issues in Mid Ross. Some very light drifting in Easter Ross leaving a light dusting on treated surfaces. Secondary routes generally good with some hard packed snow in areas majority of wheel tracks black.

The UK Met Office currently has a yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice for large parts of Highland, particularly the north-east region. Track any changes to this weather warning throughout the course of the day here