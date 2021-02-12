Post Office: Mobile service introduced for Wick folllowing closure of Pultneytown branch in 2019

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Wick community will have its Post Office service restored next month after the local branch closed more than a year ago.

A temporary mobile van will be introduced in Pultneytown from March 1.

The previous branch at Huddart Street closed in September 2019 due to the resignation of the Postmaster

The mobile service, to run twice a week and to be provided by Postmaster Glyn Jackson, comes after the recent reopening of a branch in the centre of Wick.

The vehicle will visit MacArthur Street on a Monday from 1 -3 pm and on a Friday from 9-11am.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead said the organisation would “continue to look for a permanent solution”.

The whole of Wick was left without services after the closure last year of the sub-post office within the Best Wishes store in Bridge Street.

Local businessman Kevin Milkins is now running a new base after taking over the former social work offices in High Street.