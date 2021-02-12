New Invergordon lifeboat launch hailed as ‘momentous day in station’s history’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The new state-of-the-art Invergordon RNLI lifeboat has been brought into operation.

The Shannon class lifeboat arrived at its new permanent home in November, which was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following intensive training, RNLB Agnes AP Barr took up full operational duty, replacing the Trent class lifeboat RNLB Douglas Aikman Smith at 1.37pm on Friday.

The volunteer crew has undertaken many drills to prepare for action in the new vessel.

With a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 250 nautical miles, the self-righting lifeboat is ideally suited for offshore searches or rescues in calmer shallower waters.

Her twin Scania 650hp engines provides enough power to tow large vessels – and her waterjet technology allows her to manoeuvre with ease.

Andrew Murray, the coxswain at Invergordon Lifeboat Station, said: “The Covid situation since last March has significantly delayed this day, however it is testament to the all the tireless hard work of our volunteer crew and the RNLI training staff that we have finally reached this momentous day in our station’s history.”