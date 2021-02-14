Roads closed Sutherland, Lochalsh and Wester Ross today

Highland Council has announced the following road closures in Sutherland, Lochalsh and Wester Ross today (Sunday Feb 14)
The following roads are closed:
Lochalsh and Wester Ross:
Bealach, and A832 (Fain) remain closed. UPDATE A832 (The Fain) Braemore Junction to Dundonnell and was reopened at 1pm on Sunday 14 February.
Sutherland
A836 Lairg to Tongue closed.
A837 Ledmore Junction to Lochinver is blocked by drifting snow between Ledmore and Inchnadamph
A894 Skiag Bridge to Kylesku is closed due to drifting snow
A897 Helmsdale to Melvich is closed due to drifting snow
B9167 Struie Road between Evanton and Ardgay is not advised due to drifting snow
The B9167 Ardgay to Ardross road will have the gates closed for a period this morning to allow an excavator to safely remove drifted snow. A mix of conditions this morning wet roads, icy roads, a covering of snow and extensive heavy drifting in places.
Drifting snow has been cleared from the A835 north of Ullapool Drumrunie to Ledmore Junction which was opened at 11:30am today
