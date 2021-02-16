Court hears HGV drivers in Ullapool were faced with gunman bearing ‘AK-47’ assault rifle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Armed police confronted a Wester Ross man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle after lorry drivers in a picturesque north-west village fled in terror.

Officers travelled almost 60 miles after hearing reports of the gunman stalking the streets of Ullapool.

He threatened two drivers with the firearm, forcing them to seek shelter in the harbour office before calling the emergency services.

Only when police arrived and armed officers faced-off with him did it become clear the weapon carried by Andrew Partrick was a convincing imitation.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the troubled 57-year-old had been seeking “death by cop”.

Approached drivers on Shore Street

The drama began about 11.30pm