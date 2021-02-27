Dornoch hotel raises £2400 to help support mobile cancer care

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland hotel is helping cancer patients receive their treatment on the road by raising more than £2,000 for charity.

Owners of Links House at Royal Dornoch donated the “The Ultimate Luxury Highlands Weekend” at a recent “Aston Martin, Go Behind the Scenes, Get Behind the Wheel” fundraiser.

The five-star boutique hotel – previously voted the sixth top hotel in the UK – will provide accommodation in their bespoke penthouse apartments, The Mallart, boasting stunning views over Royal Dornoch and the Firth.

Dinner will also be included on both nights in Dornoch’s Courtroom Bar & Brasserie and Links House’s soon-to-debut signature restaurant, Mara.

The ultimate prize was auctioned to the lucky winner for £2420, with all proceeds being donated to cancer charity Hope for Tomorrow.

© Supplied by Adam Lynk Photograph

General manager Phil Scott is only too aware of the challenges facing patients, after being diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

He said: “I was a cancer patient myself about 11 years ago. I know only too well, the personal challenges people face and the effects on your nearest and dearest.

“A dear friend of Links House, Alison Mackintosh of F1 impulse, reached out as part of a further partnership we are working on together.

“Hope For Tomorrow is a closely linked charity to Aston Martin owners club and what better place to come than Dornoch and the NC500, to blast around in your James Bond Wheels, support a great charity and stay in the most northerly 5 Star Luxury Destination in Scotland.

He added: “We have a close selection cancer of charities we support at Links House and when we can, we do.”

Hope for Tomorrow is an organising bringing cancer care closer to patients home via Mobile Chemotherapy unit (MCCU).

The proceeds will keep one unit on the road providing cancer treatments for over 12 whole days.

On average each MCCU treats 20 patients with cancer a day, so this donation 240 people will receive their cancer treatment from the NHS outside of the hospital environment.