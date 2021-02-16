Flood warning issued for part of Highlands amid snowmelt danger

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Part of the Highlands has been issued with a flood warning by Sepa as river levels rise due to melting snow.

The warning, which advises that immediate action is required, applies to the Strath Oykel area in Sutherland.

It says agricultural land from Oykel Bridge to Inveroykel Bailey Bridge and Invercassley is at risk from flooding, and Inveroykel Bailey Bridge may be inaccessible.

At the area’s Easter Turnaig guaging station, the level of the River Oykel had been pushed up to 1.6 metres by snowmelt at 2pm this afternoon.

While the water level could either continue to rise or begin to fall, the environmental body has urged locals to remain vigilant.

The less severe flood alerts issued by Sepa for areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Easter Ross and the Great Glen, and Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside currently remain in effect.

They are all a result of snow melting following last week’s freezing conditions across the region.

