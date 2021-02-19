Public urged to give their views on Skye and Raasay investment plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People in Skye and Raasay are being urged to give their views on future investment plans that could shape the islands “for years to come”.

A new website and online survey have been launched to discuss the proposed Skye and Raasay Investment Plan and set out what priorities are for the area.

Last month more than 60 people involved in delivering improvements in the area attended an online workshop to gather initial views.

The aim is to produce a draft investment plan to Highland Council’s Skye and Raasay area committee in the spring.

Committee chairman John Gordon said: “It is key that communities have as much engagement into this plan as possible, as this will shape Skye and Raasay for years to come and will also have the potential to release funding which is so needed across our two islands.”

Skye councillor John Finlayson, who chairs the council’s education committee, said: “It is important we get as much feedback as possible as we look to move forward the Skye and Raasay Plan.”

In December it was revealed around 50 transformative projects for Skye and Raasay are being brought together into one plan to ensure the best chance of driving inward investment.