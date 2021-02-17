Refunds on Cairngorm ski season passes welcomed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Skiers and snowboarders unable to hit the Cairngorm slopes due to the Covid lockdown will receive a refund on season passes.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain had called for refunds to be made following complaints by customers.

The resort, which is currently closed during lockdown, capped the number of passes at 850 amid rising demand but with the funicular railway currently out of action.

Susan Smith, interim chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd (CMSL) said: “Given the Covid pandemic lockdown restrictions, it could be some time before restrictions are lifted and we are allowed to reopen the business.

“The board were unanimously in favour of providing a full refund to all current season pass holders – winter 2020/21.

“We are arranging to make the necessary refunds to all concerned.”

She added: “If we are able to reopen for the remainder of winter snow sports at Cairngorm Mountain, tickets will be available online and at the standard rate charge only.”

Mr Mountain welcomed the move, saying: “At long last, the right call has been made.

“I am pleased that season lift passes that were taken out in good faith will now be refunded.

“This move will please customers and it is their loyalty that will be crucial for the long-term success of Cairngorm Mountain.”

Nevis Range Mountain Experience has previously indicated it will offer refunds on season tickets or the chance to transfer passes to next season.

Glencoe and the Lecht centres will decide at the end of the season.