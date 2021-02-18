Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Loch Ness tops vote of Britain’s most stunning views

by Callum Main
February 18, 2021, 9:31 am Updated: February 18, 2021, 9:37 am
© Shutterstock / Alinute SilzeviciPost Thumbnail

Loch Ness has topped a public vote for Britain’s most stunning views.

The home of Nessie was one of five Scottish locations to feature in the list compiled by researchers for LNER.

The study shows 27% of Brits polled consider the views across the 23-mile fresh water loch their favourite.

Ben Nevis

Other sites in Scotland to feature included Ben Nevis, Loch Lomond, Arthur’s Seat and The Three Sisters.

The top vista in England was Lake Windermere in the Lake District, with two iconic London landmarks – the London Eye and the Tower of London – also featuring in the top five.

The Yorkshire Dales and a stretch of the Jurassic Coast also feature in the top 10 alongside Snowdonia, The White Cliffs of Dover and Stonehenge.

Stonehenge

The study also revealed more than two-thirds of Britains have missed being able to visit some of the country’s beauty spots over the last year, with almost 60% hoping to be able to explore the UK as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Sherlock Holmes: Not-so-elementary production on Loch Ness 50 years ago

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “It’s clear to see that as a nation we’re proud to be home to some amazing views, ranging from natural beauty like Loch Ness and the Yorkshire Dales to great cities like London and York.

“Although restrictions are in place for now, it is not difficult to see why so many of us will be looking to explore the beauty of Britain once it is safe to do so.

“When people can travel again, it is pleasing to see that the staycation should return thanks to the ease of travelling around the UK, and an enjoyable, safe journey being a key priority.

“We are not surprised to see destinations on the LNER route feature highly in the popular vote as we are blessed with some of the most picturesque spots in the UK. With over 900 miles of track to explore, we’re looking forward to helping people discover their favourite views again soon.”

The Angel of the North

According to the study, almost half of those contacted believe Britain has some of the most beautiful views in the world, with the combination of great landscapes, urban cityscapes and historical sites all referenced.

The full list

  1. Loch Ness – Scotland       27%
  2. Lake Windermere – Lake District     27%
  3. The London Eye        26%
  4. The Tower of London       24%
  5. St Ives Bay, Cornwall       24%
  6. Ingleton, The Yorkshire Dales      24%
  7. Snowdonia, Wales       23%
  8. Man O’War beach, The Jurassic Coast –     20%
  9. The White Cliffs of Dover      19%
  10. Stonehenge, Salisbury       19%
  11. Ben Nevis, Lochaber – Scotland      18%
  12. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset      18%
  13. York Minster, York       17%
  14. Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park – Scotland   16%
  15. Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales     16%
  16. The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland     16%
  17. Durdle Door, Dorset       15%
  18. Westminster Bridge, London      15%
  19. Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh      15%
  20. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall      14%
  21. Peak District view from Stanage Edge – Derbyshire   13%
  22. Buttermere, the Lake District      13%
  23. Robin Hoods Bay, the Dinosaur Coast – Yorkshire    13%
  24. Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland      12%
  25. Richmond Park, London       12%
  26. The Angel of the North, Gateshead     11%
  27. The Three Sisters, Glencoe Valley – Scotland    11%
  28. Freshwater Bay, the Isle of Wight     11%
  29. Eden Valley – Cumbria       10%
  30. Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland     9%

More from the Press and Journal