Loch Ness tops vote of Britain’s most stunning views

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Loch Ness has topped a public vote for Britain’s most stunning views.

The home of Nessie was one of five Scottish locations to feature in the list compiled by researchers for LNER.

The study shows 27% of Brits polled consider the views across the 23-mile fresh water loch their favourite.

Other sites in Scotland to feature included Ben Nevis, Loch Lomond, Arthur’s Seat and The Three Sisters.

The top vista in England was Lake Windermere in the Lake District, with two iconic London landmarks – the London Eye and the Tower of London – also featuring in the top five.

The Yorkshire Dales and a stretch of the Jurassic Coast also feature in the top 10 alongside Snowdonia, The White Cliffs of Dover and Stonehenge.

The study also revealed more than two-thirds of Britains have missed being able to visit some of the country’s beauty spots over the last year, with almost 60% hoping to be able to explore the UK as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “It’s clear to see that as a nation we’re proud to be home to some amazing views, ranging from natural beauty like Loch Ness and the Yorkshire Dales to great cities like London and York.

“Although restrictions are in place for now, it is not difficult to see why so many of us will be looking to explore the beauty of Britain once it is safe to do so.

“When people can travel again, it is pleasing to see that the staycation should return thanks to the ease of travelling around the UK, and an enjoyable, safe journey being a key priority.

“We are not surprised to see destinations on the LNER route feature highly in the popular vote as we are blessed with some of the most picturesque spots in the UK. With over 900 miles of track to explore, we’re looking forward to helping people discover their favourite views again soon.”

According to the study, almost half of those contacted believe Britain has some of the most beautiful views in the world, with the combination of great landscapes, urban cityscapes and historical sites all referenced.

The full list